Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks Agrees To Pay Cut

According to Howard Balzer of SI.com, Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks agreed to a pay cut in recent weeks that reduced his 2021 cap figure by $3 million.

Balzer mentions that Hicks agreed to reduce his 2021 base salary to $2 million and eliminate his roster bonus. In turn, Hicks receives $1 million in per-game roster bonuses.

Hicks will now count $6 million against the Cardinals’ salary cap in 2021.

In 2022, Hicks’ base salary has been lowered to $4.25 million and his roster bonus has been reduced to $750,000. He receives the same $1 million in per-game roster bonuses as he’ll make this year.

The Cardinals also restructured C Rodney Hudson’s contract and got G Justin Pugh to accept a pay cut his offseason.

Hicks, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,992,732 contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $36 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2019.

In 2020, Hicks appeared in all 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 118 tackles, one interception and four passes defended.