Cardinals LB Markus Bailey Suspended Six Games

Cardinals LB Markus Bailey has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy, per Tom Pelissero.

Bailey is currently on Arizona’s practice squad.

Bailey, 27, was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round out of Purdue in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract with Cincinnati.

Bailey was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he re-signed with Arizona in May. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Markus Bailey appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 10 tackles.