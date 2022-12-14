Cardinals Make 7 Moves, Place Kyler Murray & Rondale Moore On IR

The Arizona Cardinals made seven moves on Wednesday including placing QB Kyler Murray and WR Rondale Moore on injured reserve, per Adam Caplan.

Arizona also designated OL Will Hernandez to return from injured reserve, promoted TE Maxx Williams from the practice squad, and re-signed CB Jace Whittaker.

The Cardinals also signed QB David Blough off of the Vikings’ practice squad to the active roster and signed QB Carson Strong to the practice squad.

Murray was confirmed to have suffered a torn ACL following an MRI and was expected to be placed on the season-ending injured reserve.

Murray, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona this summer.

In 2022, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 418 yards receiving and three touchdowns.