Cardinals Make Five Roster Moves

The Cardinals announced several moves on Wednesday, including releasing K Rodrigo Blankenship with an injury settlement.

They also signed DL Eric Banks and OL Rashaad Coward to the practice squad, while releasing OL Sage Doxtater and G Danny Isidora.

Blankenship, 25, signs with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 after receiving some buzz as a potential draft pick and even as a specialist.

Blankenship won the Lou Groza award in 2019 given to college football’s best kicker. He also was a Georgia fan favorite because of the unorthodox glasses.

He was later released by the Colts and subsequently picked up by the Cardinals.

In 2022, Blankenship has appeared in three games for two teams and made four of his five field goal attempts as well as four out of five extra point attempts.