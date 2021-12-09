Cardinals Make Five Roster Moves Including Designating RB Chase Edmonds To Return

The Cardinals announced five roster moves on Thursday, including designating RB Chase Edmonds to return from injured reserve.

The @AZCardinals open the practice window for RB Chase Edmonds, LS Aaron Brewer and S Charles Washington to return from IR. Also activate RB Jonathan Ward from Covid list.https://t.co/cTmkcsFZfs — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 9, 2021

Arizona also designated S Charles Washington and LS Aaron Brewer to return while activating RB Jonathan Ward from the COVID-19 list and re-signing RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

The three players have 21 days to practice with the team before Arizona has to add them back to the active roster.

Edmonds, 25, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Fordham in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract and has a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Edmonds will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Edmonds has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and rushed 76 times for 430 yards (5.7 YPC) and one touchdown. He’s added 30 receptions on 37 targets for 211 yards.