Cardinals Make Four Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves ahead of tonight’s game against the Packers.

The full list includes:

Cardinals signed OL Zack Johnson to their active roster.

to their active roster. Cardinals elevated LB Joe Walker, OL Danny Isidora and DL Josh Mauro to their active roster.

Mauro, 30, originally signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2014. He was later waived and re-signed to their practice squad at the start of the regular season.

The Cardinals eventually signed Mauro off of the Steelers’ practice squad and elected to bring him back on an exclusive rights contract before signing him to a two-year, $5.8 million contract in 2017. From there, he had a brief stint with the Raiders before signing on with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars cut Mauro loose and he eventually returned to the Cardinals. However, Arizona released him coming out of the preseason before adding him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Mauro appeared in three games for the Cardinals and recorded five tackles and a sack.