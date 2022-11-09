Cardinals Make Seven Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have designated S Charles Washington to return from the injured reserve and signed three offensive linemen to their practice squad, including Koda Martin, Sage Doxtater, and Jean Delance.

Arizona also placed practice squad DL Antwaun Woods on injured reserve and cut P Nolan Cooney and CB Jace Whittaker in corresponding moves.

This opens Washington’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Washington, 29, wound up signing on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State back in 2016. He was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad during his first two years but returned to Detroit on a futures contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

He landed on the team’s injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Washington was then waived by the Lions and claimed by the Cardinals, who re-signed him to three consecutive one-year contracts.

In 2021, Washington appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded three tackles and no interceptions.