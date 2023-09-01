Cardinals Make Six Practice Squad Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals made six practice squad moves on Friday.
Arizona signed WR Daniel Arias, OL Marquis Hayes, S Jovante Moffatt, DL Ben Stille, and TE Blake Whiteheart to the practice squad.
The Cardinals also cut CB Quavian White from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- DT Eric Banks
- T Jackson Barton
- LS Aaron Brewer
- DB Andre Chachere
- RB Corey Clement
- WR Kaden Davis
- QB Jeff Driskel
- G Hayden Howerton
- DB Bobby Price
- TE Bernhard Seikovits
- DB Divaad Wilson
- WR Daniel Arias
- OL Marquis Hayes
- S Jovante Moffatt
- DL Ben Stille
- TE Blake Whiteheart
Moffatt, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad before eventually getting promoted.
Moffatt bounced back and forth between the Browns practice squad and active roster, appearing in 14 games for the team over the past two seasons. The Jets signed Moffatt to a futures contract in January before waiving him.
Arizona signed him to a contract in April.
In 2021, Moffatt appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded nine total tackles.
