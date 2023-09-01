Cardinals Make Six Practice Squad Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals made six practice squad moves on Friday.

Arizona signed WR Daniel Arias, OL Marquis Hayes, S Jovante Moffatt, DL Ben Stille, and TE Blake Whiteheart to the practice squad.

The Cardinals also cut CB Quavian White from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

WR Andre Baccellia DT Eric Banks T Jackson Barton LS Aaron Brewer DB Andre Chachere RB Corey Clement WR Kaden Davis QB Jeff Driskel G Hayden Howerton DB Bobby Price TE Bernhard Seikovits DB Divaad Wilson WR Daniel Arias OL Marquis Hayes S Jovante Moffatt DL Ben Stille TE Blake Whiteheart

Moffatt, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad before eventually getting promoted.

Moffatt bounced back and forth between the Browns practice squad and active roster, appearing in 14 games for the team over the past two seasons. The Jets signed Moffatt to a futures contract in January before waiving him.

Arizona signed him to a contract in April.

In 2021, Moffatt appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded nine total tackles.