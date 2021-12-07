Cardinals Make Three Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they elevated LB Joe Walker as a COVID replacement, waived RB Tavien Feaster, and signed LB Nate Hall to the practice squad.

The Cardinals’ practice squad now includes:

Feaster, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina before Jacksonville waived him and he caught on briefly with the Giants before being waived again coming out of camp.

Feaster eventually signed with the Lions practice squad in 2020 before being let go once again and joining the Cardinals taxi squad. He’s been on and off of the Cardinals’ roster this season.

During his four-year college career, Feaster rushed 346 times for 2,002 yards (5.8 YPC) and 20 touchdowns while adding 40 catches for 270 yards and another touchdown in 48 career games.