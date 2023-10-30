Cardinals No Longer Starting Joshua Dobbs, Will Go With Either Kyler Murray Or Clayton Tune

On Monday, Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced that Joshua Dobbs will no longer start for the team in Week 9’s game against the Browns.

Instead, Gannon said if Kyler Murray doesn’t start for them, they will go with rookie QB Clayton Tune.

Gannon added that he changed his mind about Dobbs starting after watching video of their game and ultimately made the decision Monday morning.

Murray was able to put in a full practice last week and is nearing a return from the ACL tear he suffered last year, so a move was likely to be made at quarterback for Arizona at some point in the near future.

Dobbs, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of 2020 and was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns back in April of last year but was cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson.

From there, the Lions signed Dobbs on to their practice squad back in December. However, he lasted just a couple weeks in Detroit before the Titans signed him to their active roster.

Dobbs joined the Browns this past March on a one-year contract. Cleveland traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

In 2023, Dobbs has appeared in all eight games for the Cardinals and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.