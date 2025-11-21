Cardinals Officially Make Two Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals officially promoted RB Jermar Jefferson from the practice squad to the active roster and signed RB Sincere McCormick to the practice squad, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Jefferson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract with Detriot. The Lions opted to waive Jefferson coming out of the preseason in the second year of the deal and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He was re-signed to a futures deal for the 2023 season but waived with an injury designation. He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad last season before catching on with the Titans in July.

He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and briefly signed to their practice squad.

In 2024, Jefferson appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded six rushing attempts for 22 yards (3.7 YPC) and one reception for 10 yards.