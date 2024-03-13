Cardinals Officially Re-Sign Seven Players

The Arizona Cardinals officially re-signed seven players on Wednesday including LB Krys Barnes, per Darren Urban of the team’s official site.

The full list includes:

Barnes, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.

Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason of his rookie year but re-signed him to their practice squad. He was added to their active roster but they declined to tender Barnes a restricted free agent offer last offseason. He caught on with the Cardinals soon after.

In 2023, Barnes appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 55 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, and six pass defenses.