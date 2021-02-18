Cardinals Owner: ‘It’s Our Hope’ To Re-Sign Patrick Peterson

In a radio interview Thursday via Bob McManaman, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said “it’s our hope” to be able to re-sign CB Patrick Peterson.

Bidwill said he’s had several conversations with Peterson. However, he noted the expected drop in the 2021 salary cap is a complicating factor and players will have to work with the team, per Darren Urban.

There has been widespread speculation and one report that Arizona and Peterson will part ways this offseason. However, Peterson has denied that anything has been decided yet.

“There is no real update,” Peterson said on his podcast, “All Things Covered,” regarding his contract status and future with the Cardinals. “It is just what you said it was: A dirty rumor. … Me and the team haven’t talked about contracts, we haven’t talked about parting ways. That’s just what it is, a dirty rumor. I don’t know where (the reporter) got his insight from, but that was a dirty rumor.”

“The things they were saying in the report, we knew it wasn’t true.”

Peterson is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Arizona allowed him to play out the final year of his deal this past season.

Peterson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He just finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million that included $48 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Peterson appeared in all 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 61 tackles, three interceptions, and eight passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 83 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

