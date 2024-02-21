Cardinals Part Ways With VP Of Player Personnel Quentin Harris

According to Jonathan Jones, the Cardinals have parted ways with VP of player personnel Quentin Harris.

He’s a well-respected front office executive who has interviewed for a couple of GM jobs in the past couple of seasons.

Harris, 46, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2002. He played six years in the NFL before returning to Arizona as a scout in 2008.

He’s been in the team’s front office ever since, working his way up from scout to director of pro scouting to director of player personnel. He was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2021.