Cardinals Pick Up $5.3M Of Cap Room By Restructuring D.J. Humphries’ Contract

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Cardinals recently restructured the contract of LT D.J. Humphries for some cap relief.

According to Yates, the Cardinals gained $5.33 million of cap space to work with this offseason with this move.

Humphries, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. After playing out that deal, Humphries returned to Arizona last year on a three-year, $66.8 million extension with $34 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Humphries appeared and started in eight games for the Cardinals at left tackle.