Cardinals Place DE J.J. Watt On PUP List, Two On COVID-19 List

The Arizona Cardinals officially placed DE J.J. Watt on the PUP list and added WR Rico Gafford and G Shaq Calhoun to the COVID-19 list.

Watt suffered a hamstring injury and practice. He can be activated from the PUP list at any time.

Watt, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed when he was released by the Texans.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $31 million its past March.

In 2020, Watt appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and recorded 52 tackles, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown, and seven passes defended.