Cardinals Placing LT D.J. Humphries On IR With Torn ACL

The Cardinals are placing LT D.J. Humphries on injured reserve with a torn ACL, per Darren Urban.

It’s a significant blow for both the team and player. The standard recovery timeline from ACL surgery is nine to 12 months, which puts the start of next season in question for Humphries.

Humphries, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 million rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. After playing out that deal, Humphries returned to Arizona on a three-year, $66.8 million extension with $34 million guaranteed.

He has two years remaining on his deal and is due base salaries of $15.735 million and $15.745 million.

In 2023, Humphries appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals with 15 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 52 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.