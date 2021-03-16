Cardinals Potential Landing Spot For C Rodney Hudson?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have been in the market for center help this offseason and would “make a lot of sense” for veteran C Rodney Hudson, who is being released by the Raiders.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Hudson to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hudson, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.

Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.

The Raiders are reportedly releasing him.

In 2020, Hudson appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders, making 16 starts for them at center.