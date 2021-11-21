Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Ruled Out For Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals have announced that QB Kyler Murray has been ruled out yet again and will miss Week 11, with backup QB Colt McCoy slated to start once again in Murray’s absence. The team also ruled out star WR DeAndre Hopkins for another consecutive week.

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Cardinals to pick up in 2022.

In 2021, Murray has appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He also rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Murray and Hopkins as it becomes available.