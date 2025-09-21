Cardinals RB James Conner Carted Off With Apparent Right Ankle Injury

Cardinals RB James Conner went down during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with what appears to be a right ankle injury.

Both teams surrounded Conner before he was carted off the field for further medical examination.

Conner, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year contract in 2021 before re-signing him to a three-year, $21 million deal after a successful season.

He was due to make a base salary of $3.735 million in the final year of the deal and was set to become a free agent, however, he signed a two-year, $19 million extension last year.

Entering today’s game, Conner had rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries (3.2 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 23 yards and two total touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Conner as the news is available.