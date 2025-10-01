Cardinals RB Trey Benson’s Status For Week 5 Is ‘In Question’ With Knee Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Cardinals RB Trey Benson is dealing with a knee injury, and his status for Week 5 is now “in question.”

Schefter notes that Benson’s knee injury isn’t considered serious, but it could be significant enough for him to miss Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Benson, 23, transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Oregon. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.

The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,059,606 contract that includes a $1,226,984 signing bonus. He’s set to make a base salary of $1,070,437 in 2025 and carries a cap charge of $1,386,003.

In 2025, Benson has appeared in four games and recorded 29 rushing attempts for 160 yards (5.5 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 13 receptions for 64 yards (4.9 YPC).