Cardinals Re-Sign DT Ben Stille To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed DT Ben Stille to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- T Jackson Barton
- RB Corey Clement
- WR Kaden Davis
- G Hayden Howerton (Injured)
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DB Divaad Wilson
- OL Marquis Hayes
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- WR Jeff Smith (Injured)
- DT Phil Hoskins
- QB Jeff Driskel
- DT Kendal Vickers
- DB Quavian White
- DT Naquan Jones
- RB Tony Jones
- WR Daniel Arias
- CB William Hooper
- WR Dan Chisena
- DT Ben Stille
Stille, 26, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins. He played both linebacker and defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and hails from Ashland, Nebraska.
The Browns opted to sign him from Miami’s practice squad back in November. He was waived following the draft and claimed by the Cardinals, bouncing on and off their roster during the season.
In 2023, Stille has appeared in four games for the Cardinals, recording eight total tackles and one sack.
