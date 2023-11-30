Cardinals Re-Sign DT Ben Stille To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed DT Ben Stille to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire. 

Cardinals Helmet

Arizona’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. T Jackson Barton
  2. RB Corey Clement
  3. WR Kaden Davis
  4. G Hayden Howerton (Injured)
  5. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  6. DB Divaad Wilson
  7. OL Marquis Hayes
  8. LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
  9. WR Jeff Smith (Injured)
  10. DT Phil Hoskins
  11. QB Jeff Driskel
  12. DT Kendal Vickers
  13. DB Quavian White
  14. DT Naquan Jones
  15. RB Tony Jones
  16. WR Daniel Arias
  17. CB William Hooper
  18. WR Dan Chisena
  19. DT Ben Stille

Stille, 26, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins. He played both linebacker and defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and hails from Ashland, Nebraska.

The Browns opted to sign him from Miami’s practice squad back in November. He was waived following the draft and claimed by the Cardinals, bouncing on and off their roster during the season. 

In 2023, Stille has appeared in four games for the Cardinals, recording eight total tackles and one sack.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply