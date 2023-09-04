Cardinals Re-Sign LS Aaron Brewer To Active Roster

Per Darren Urban, the Cardinals are re-signing LS Aaron Brewer to their active roster from the practice squad.

Brewer, 32, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2012. He wound up spending four years with Denver before being released.

After a few months with the Bears, the Cardinals signed him to a contract during the 2016 season. Heading into the 2018 season, Arizona re-signed Brewer to a four-year contract extension.

He returned on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Brewer appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded two total tackles.