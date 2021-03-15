Cardinals Re-Sign P Andy Lee

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cardinals have re-signed P Andy Lee to a one-year deal.

Arizona previously did not have a punter under contract, so this knocks one item off their offseason shopping list.

Lee, 38, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2004. After 11 seasons in San Francisco, he was traded to the Browns and spent a year in Cleveland.

The Browns later traded Lee to the Panthers but they cut him loose at the start of 2017. Lee signed on with the Cardinals a few days later and signed a two-year extension going into the 2018 season.

In 2020, Lee appeared in all 16 games for the Cardinals and totaled 2,600 yards on 58 attempts (44.8 yards per punt).