Cardinals Re-Signing DL L.J. Collier To One-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are re-signing DL L.J. Collier to a one-year contract.

“He’s excited to be a Cardinal,” Collier’s agent Scott Casterline said.

Collier’s season was cut short due to injury and he was limited to appearing in just one game last year.

Collier, 28, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.

Collier played out the final year of his four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus before signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals this past March.

In 2023, Collier appeared in one game and recorded two tackles and no sacks.