Cardinals Release OT D.J. Humphries

The Arizona Cardinals have officially released OT D.J. Humphries on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Humphries will free up $13,833,334 of available cap space while creating $9,043,332 in dead money.

Humphries suffered a torn ACL late last season.

Humphries, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 million rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. After playing out that deal, Humphries returned to Arizona on a three-year, $66.8 million extension with $34 million guaranteed.

Humphries had two years remaining on his deal and was owed $16 million for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Humphries appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals with 15 starts at left tackle.