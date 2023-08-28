Cardinals Release QB Colt McCoy

Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals have released veteran QB Colt McCoy on Monday following the recent trade for Josh Dobbs.

The Cardinals are placing Kyler Murray on the PUP list, which isn’t a surprise, so they will move forward with Dobbs and QB Clayton Tune.

McCoy, 36, is a former third-round pick out of Texas by the Browns back in 2010. He was traded from Cleveland to the 49ers back in 2013 and later signed on with Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2014.

McCoy made a base salary of $3 million for the 2019 season before signing a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020. He signed a one-year deal the following offseason with the Cardinals and has been in Arizona ever since.

In 2022, McCoy appeared in four games for the Cardinals and completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.