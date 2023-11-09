Cardinals Release RB Damien Williams From PS Injured List

The Arizona Cardinals officially released RB Damien Williams from the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

DT Eric Banks T Jackson Barton RB Corey Clement WR Kaden Davis G Hayden Howerton (Injured) TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) DB Divaad Wilson OL Marquis Hayes DL Ben Stille LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams WR Jeff Smith (Injured) DT Phil Hoskins WR Davion Davis T Vitaliy Gurman QB Jeff Driskel DT Kendal Vickers WR Andre Baccellia T Austen Pleasants DB Quavian White

Williams, 31, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2014. He finished out the final year of a three-year, $1,535,000 rookie contract before the Dolphins used an original-round restricted tender on him worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Chiefs signed Williams to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in 2018. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $8.1 million extension.

Kansas City picked up Williams’ 2020 option. However, the Chiefs opted to release him and he signed on with the Bears soon after. The Falcons signed Williams to a contract in March of 2022. He then had a brief stint with the Raiders this offseason before joining the Cardinals a few months ago.

In 2023, Williams has appeared in three games for the Cardinals and rushed for 36 yards on eight carries to go along with one reception for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns.