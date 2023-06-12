Cardinals Release WR Auden Tate, Sign WR Brandon Smith

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday they have released WR Auden Tate.

In a corresponding move, Arizona signed WR Brandon Smith to the roster.

Tate, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.

The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season but he was released before the zeason. He bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad before catching on with the Cardinals late in the year.

In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.