Cardinals Releasing TE Zach Ertz After His Request

According to J.J. Watt, Cardinals TE Zach Ertz asked the team to release him and they have obliged.

Ertz had been on injured reserve but faced a questionable role in Arizona even when he returned to full health due to the rise of TE Trey McBride.

Assuming he’s healthy, Ertz is now free to catch on with a contending team and chase another ring.

While he is technically subject to the waiver wire, Ertz is still owed the remainder of his $8.755 million scheduled 2023 base salary, which makes it a little less likely he’ll be claimed.

Ertz, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024.

In 2023, Ertz has appeared in seven games and caught 27 passes for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.

