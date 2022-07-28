Cardinals Remove ‘Independent Study’ Clause From Kyler Murray’s Contract

The Arizona Cardinals have removed the “independent study” clause from QB Kyler Murray‘s contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Cardinals have released the following statement regarding the decision:

Statement from the Arizona Cardinals’ on Kyler Murray’s updated contract: pic.twitter.com/LQrzBHzDyc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2022

The inclusion of the clause led to criticism of both Murray and the team over the last few days and it appears as though both parties felt it was best to just remove it.

held an impromptu press conference on Thursday to address the fallout regarding the news that there’s a clause in his new contract that requires him to study at least four hours a week.

“To think that I can accomplish everything that I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious, it’s almost…it’s disrespectful and it’s almost a joke,” Murray said, via TheAthletic.

“I’m flattered. I’m honestly flattered that y’all think that, at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it serious.”

Murray pointed to his accomplishments on the field since entering the NFL.

“I’m not 6-foot-7, 230. I don’t throw the ball 85 yards,” he said. “I’m already behind the 8-ball and I can’t afford to take any shortcuts, no pun intended.

“Those things, you can’t accomplish if you don’t take the game serious — if you don’t prepare the right way.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell specifically wanted the clause included in Murray’s contract and the quarterback knew it was included in the deal when he signed.

“Clearly the Arizona Cardinals, specifically Michael Bidwill believed that this was something that should be in the contract,” Rapoport said. “From my understanding, the thinking from Bidwill and the Arizona Cardinals organization was this: We are committing to Kyler Murray at a place where we maybe feel a little uncomfortable going just money-wise. I’m not saying they felt uncomfortable giving him the money, just literally anyone $46 million-plus per year. They wanted some assurances that he’s going to continue to work, continue to perform at the level that is necessary, and the kind of level that deserves that contract. That is why this clause was in there. Kyler Murray knew it before he signed it.”

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona earlier in the week.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns.