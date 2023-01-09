Cardinals Request Interview With Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

According to Jonathan Jones, the Arizona Cardinals have requested an interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham.

He’s been a popular name in GM interviews the past couple of seasons and has also been requested by the Titans to interview for their vacancy.

Cunningham is the first outside candidate linked to the Cardinals GM job. Former GM Steve Keim will not be back from his health-related leave of absence.

Current executives Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris have been running things in Keim’s place and there’s some buzz the Cardinals could keep both as co-GMs.

Cunningham, 37, got his start with the Ravens in their front office as a player personnel assistant in 2008. He also worked as a scout before being hired by the Eagles in 2017 as their director of college scouting.

He continued to work his way up in the Eagles front office before leaving to take the assistant GM job with the Bears in 2022.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals GM search as the news is available.