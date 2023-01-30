Cardinals Request Interview With Bengals DC Lou Anarumo For HC Job

Peter Schrager reports that the Cardinals have requested an interview with Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for their vacant head coaching position.

Anarumo, 56, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals.

In 2022, the Bengals ranked No. 16 in total defense, including No. 7 against the run and No. 23 against the pass, and No. 6 in points allowed per game.

We will have more on the Cardinals’ head coaching search and Anarumo as the information becomes available.