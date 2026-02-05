Cardinals Request To Interview Dan Williams For QB Coach

The Arizona Cardinals have requested to interview Chiefs assistant QB coach Dan Williams for their quarterbacks coach, according to Cameron Wolfe.

Williams has extensive experience working under HC Andy Reid and helping coach QB Patrick Mahomes, so it makes sense for Arizona wanting to tap into what he’s learned from one of the best offensive minds in the NFL.

Williams, spent four seasons as the team’s starting quarterback and team captain at Stevenson University. He left as the team’s leader in passing yards, touchdowns, completions and attempts.

He got his start as a coaching intern with the Chiefs back in 2019. He was promoted to offensive assistant in 2022, working exclusively with quarterbacks as well as being an offensive quality control coach.

From there, he earned the title of assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023, where he’s remained since.