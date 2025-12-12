Cardinals Rule Out Eight Players From Week 15

The Arizona Cardinals announced they’ve ruled out eight players for Week 15, including WR Marvin Harrison Jr., LT Paris Johnson Jr., S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, CB Max Melton, OL Evan Brown, WR Xavier Weaver, DL Bilal Nichols, and S Jalen Thompson, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

It’s been a rough sophomore season for Harrison, having missed time in recent weeks after undergoing surgery for appendicitis. He’s now missed the last two games after suffering a heel injury in Week 13.

Gannon added that he expects Harrison Jr. to return by the end of the season: “I do expect Marvin Harrison Jr. to return this season,” per Urban.

Harrison Jr, 23, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $35,374,742 contract, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.

In 2025, Harrison Jr. has appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 40 passes on 69 targets for 594 yards (14.9 YPC) and four touchdowns.