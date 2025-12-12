Cardinals Rule Out Eight Players From Week 15

The Arizona Cardinals announced they’ve ruled out eight players for Week 15, including WR Marvin Harrison Jr., LT Paris Johnson Jr., S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, CB Max Melton, OL Evan Brown, WR Xavier Weaver, DL Bilal Nichols, and S Jalen Thompson, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.
It’s been a rough sophomore season for Harrison, having missed time in recent weeks after undergoing surgery for appendicitis. He’s now missed the last two games after suffering a heel injury in Week 13.
Gannon added that he expects Harrison Jr. to return by the end of the season: “I do expect Marvin Harrison Jr. to return this season,” per Urban.
Harrison Jr, 23, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.
The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $35,374,742 contract, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.
In 2025, Harrison Jr. has appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 40 passes on 69 targets for 594 yards (14.9 YPC) and four touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!