Cardinals Rule Out Three Defensive Starters For Week 10, Including LB Mack Wilson

According to Darren Urban of the team’s site, the Cardinals ruled out CB Will Johnson, CB Max Melton, and LB Mack Wilson Sr. for Week 10 against the Seahawks.

It’s a tough break for Arizona’s defense, now without three key defensive players going into Sunday’s game.

Wilson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He finished out his four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract.

The Browns traded Wilson to the Patriots in exchange for LB Chase Winovich and Wilson later opted to re-sign with New England for 2023. The Cardinals signed him to a three-year contract worth $12.75 million, with a maximum value of $15 million in March 2024.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and recorded 60 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, six pass defenses, and one forced fumble.