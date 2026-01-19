Cardinals Scheduling Second Interview With Robert Saleh For HC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are scheduling a second interview with 49ers DC Robert Saleh for their head-coaching vacancy.

Saleh is a finalist for the Titans’ job as well.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Cardinals job:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Texans DC Matt Burke (Requested)

Saleh, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks’ defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach, where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021 but was fired following the 2024 season. Saleh rejoined the 49ers as defensive coordinator in 2025.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the 49ers’ defense ranks 13th in points allowed, 20th in total yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed, and 25th in passing yards allowed.