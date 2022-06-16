Cardinals Sign CB Josh Jackson & LB Ben Niemann

The Arizona Cardinals have signed CB Josh Jackson and LB Ben Niemann, according to Josh Weinfuss.

Both players were signed following a successful minicamp tryout. In a corresponding move, the team released S Javon Hagan.

Jackson, 26, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived in October and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Jackson was released from the Chiefs practice squad in January.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded three total tackles and no sacks or interceptions.