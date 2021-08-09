Cardinals Sign DL Darius Kilgo

The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed DL Darius Kilgo to a contract on Monday.

We have signed DL Darius Kilgo. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 9, 2021

Kilgo, 29, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos back in 2015. After a year in Denver, Kilgo was waived in November of 2016, and the Patriots subsequently picked him up. Kilgo spent the rest of the season and offseason with the Patriots before signing on to the Jaguars practice squad in 2017.

From there, Kilgo had stints with the Texans, Lions and Patriots before returning to the Broncos last year.

For his career, Kilgo has appeared in 29 games, recording 16 tackles and no sacks in that span.