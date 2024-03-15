Cardinals Sign DL Khyiris Tonga

The Arizona Cardinals announced they’ve signed DL Khyiris Tonga to a contract on Friday.

Inked ✍️ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 15, 2024

Tonga, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2022. The Bears later added Tonga to their practice squad, but he was signed by the Falcons.

He finished out the 2022 season with the Vikings and re-signed to a contract last offseason. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Tonga appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 15 tackles and one tackle for loss.