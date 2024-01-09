Cardinals Sign Four More To Futures Deals

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed four more players to futures contracts for the 2024 season including CB Darren Hall, CB Verone McKinley, WR Daniel Arias and OL Austen Pleasants.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for Arizona:

WR Andre Baccellia OL Jackson Barton WR Kaden Davis OL Marquis Hayes RB Tony Jones TE Bernhard Seikovits WR Jeff Smith CB Quavian White CB Darren Hall CB Verone McKinley WR Daniel Arias OL Austen Pleasants

Pleasants, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

The Jaguars brought him back on a futures contract before cutting him loose in 2021 and he bounced on and off the Panthers’ practice squad from there. He signed with the Chargers in November of last year but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason. He’s had stints on the Bears, Cardinals and Chargers’ practice squads this season.

For his career, Pleasants has appeared in two games.