Cardinals Sign G Brian Winters, Re-Sign OL Max Garcia

According to Darren Urban of the team website, the Cardinals have signed G Brian Winters to a one-year deal and also re-signed reserve OL Max Garcia.

Winters and Garcia provide some more reinforcements as the Cardinals emphasize improving in the trenches this offseason.

Winters, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed and was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Jets released him in August.

He quickly landed with the Bills on a one-year, $3 million deal. He was testing the market again as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Winters appeared in 16 games for the Bills, starting nine games at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 62 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

Garcia, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.63 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Garcia signed with the Cardinals in 2019 on a one-year deal. He returned for the 2020 season on another one-year pact.

In 2020, Garcia appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made zero starts.