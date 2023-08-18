Cardinals Sign OL Braylon Jones To One-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals are signing OL Braylon Jones to a one-year deal, announced his agent Brett Tessler.

Jones, 25, wound up signing with the Cowboys following the 2021 draft after going undrafted out of Houston. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the season on the team’s practice squad.

Dallas re-signed Jones to a futures contract back in January of 2022 but waived him again coming out of training camp. He spent the 2022 season in the USFL.

Jones appeared in 47 games throughout his five-year career at Houston, making 41 starts.