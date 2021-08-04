Cardinals Sign OT Ryan Pope

According to Tom Pelissero, the Arizona Cardinals are signing OT Ryan Pope to a contract on Wednesday.

Pope, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and later signed to the 49ers’ practice squad.

From there, Pope signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad and returned to Jacksonville on a futures deal for the 2020 season. Unfortunately, he was cut again coming out of camp and eventually landed on the Packers’ practice squad.

The Broncos signed Pope as a free agent back in May, but the team released him less than a week later.

Pope has yet to appear in an NFL game.