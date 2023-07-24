Cardinals Sign Second-Round EDGE BJ Ojulari, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve officially signed No. 41 overall pick EDGE BJ Ojulari to a rookie contract.

The Cardinals have now signed their entire 2023 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 6 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Signed
2 41 B.J. Ojulari LB Signed
3 72 Garrett Williams CB Signed
3 94 Michael Wilson WR Signed
4 122 Jon Gaines G Signed
5 139 Clayton Tune QB Signed
5 168 Owen Pappoe LB Signed
6 180 Kei’Trel Clark CB Signed
6 213 Dante Stills DT Signed

 

Ojulari, 20, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022. He is the younger brother of Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Titans OLB Harold Landry

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,597,607 rookie contract that includes a $3,252,805 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,563,201 in 2023. 

During his three-year college career, Ojulari recorded 128 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses. 

