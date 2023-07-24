Cardinals Sign Second-Round EDGE BJ Ojulari, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve officially signed No. 41 overall pick EDGE BJ Ojulari to a rookie contract.
The Cardinals have now signed their entire 2023 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|6
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OT
|Signed
|2
|41
|B.J. Ojulari
|LB
|Signed
|3
|72
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Signed
|3
|94
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Signed
|4
|122
|Jon Gaines
|G
|Signed
|5
|139
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|Signed
|5
|168
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Signed
|6
|180
|Kei’Trel Clark
|CB
|Signed
|6
|213
|Dante Stills
|DT
|Signed
Ojulari, 20, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022. He is the younger brother of Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Titans OLB Harold Landry.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,597,607 rookie contract that includes a $3,252,805 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,563,201 in 2023.
During his three-year college career, Ojulari recorded 128 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!