Cardinals Sign Second-Round EDGE BJ Ojulari, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve officially signed No. 41 overall pick EDGE BJ Ojulari to a rookie contract.

The Cardinals have now signed their entire 2023 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 6 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Signed 2 41 B.J. Ojulari LB Signed 3 72 Garrett Williams CB Signed 3 94 Michael Wilson WR Signed 4 122 Jon Gaines G Signed 5 139 Clayton Tune QB Signed 5 168 Owen Pappoe LB Signed 6 180 Kei’Trel Clark CB Signed 6 213 Dante Stills DT Signed

Ojulari, 20, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022. He is the younger brother of Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Titans OLB Harold Landry.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,597,607 rookie contract that includes a $3,252,805 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,563,201 in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Ojulari recorded 128 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.