Cardinals Sign Three Draft Picks

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they’ve signed sixth-round RB Keontay Ingram, sixth-round G Lecitus Smith and seventh-round LB Jesse Luketa to four-year deals.

The Cardinals now have five unsigned draft picks remaining from their 2022 class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Trey McBride TE 3 Cameron Thomas DE 3 Myjai Sanders DE 6 Keaontay Ingram RB Signed 6 Lecitus Smith OG Signed 7 Christian Matthew CB 7 Jesse Luketa LB Signed 7 Marquis Hayes OG

Ingram, 22, was a one-year starter at USC. He was selected with the No. 201 overall pick in the sixth round.

Ingram is projected to sign a four-year, $3,830,591 contract that includes a $170,591 signing bonus.

During his college career at Texas and USC, Ingram rushed for 2,722 yards on 495 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with 89 receptions for 671 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns.