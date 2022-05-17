Cardinals Sign Three Draft Picks Including Second-Round TE Trey McBride

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have signed second-round TE Trey McBride, seventh-round CB Christian Matthew, and seventh-round OL Marquis Hayes to four-year contracts.

Arizona has now signed all but two of their picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Trey McBride TE Signed 3 Cameron Thomas DE 3 Myjai Sanders DE 6 Keaontay Ingram RB Signed 6 Lecitus Smith OG Signed 7 Christian Matthew CB Signed 7 Jesse Luketa LB Signed 7 Marquis Hayes OG Signed

McBride, 22, was a four-year starter at Colorado State and named a unanimous All-American, first-team All-MWC, and won the John Mackey Award as college football’s best tight end in 2021. He also earned second-team All-MWC honors in 2020 and first-team All-MWC in 2019. The Cardinals used the No. 55 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Titans TE Austin Hooper.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $6,299,662 contract that includes a $1,761,572 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, McBride appeared in 40 games and made 32 starts, recording 164 receptions for 2,100 yards (12.8 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.