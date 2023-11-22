Cardinals Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals signed CB William Hooper and WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

T Jackson Barton RB Corey Clement WR Kaden Davis G Hayden Howerton (Injured) TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) DB Divaad Wilson OL Marquis Hayes LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams WR Jeff Smith (Injured) DT Phil Hoskins QB Jeff Driskel DT Kendal Vickers T Austen Pleasants DB Quavian White DT Naquan Jones RB Tony Jones WR Daniel Arias CB William Hooper WR Dan Chisena

Chisena, 26, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State back in 2020.He has spent the last three years bouncing between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad.

The Steelers signed him to a futures deal in January but he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts.

In 2022, Chisena appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.