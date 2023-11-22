Cardinals Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals signed CB William Hooper and WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Cardinals Helmet

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

  1. T Jackson Barton
  2. RB Corey Clement
  3. WR Kaden Davis
  4. G Hayden Howerton (Injured)
  5. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  6. DB Divaad Wilson
  7. OL Marquis Hayes
  8. LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
  9. WR Jeff Smith (Injured)
  10. DT Phil Hoskins
  11. QB Jeff Driskel
  12. DT Kendal Vickers
  13. T Austen Pleasants
  14. DB Quavian White
  15. DT Naquan Jones
  16. RB Tony Jones
  17. WR Daniel Arias
  18. CB William Hooper
  19. WR Dan Chisena

Chisena, 26, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State back in 2020.He has spent the last three years bouncing between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad.

The Steelers signed him to a futures deal in January but he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts. 

In 2022, Chisena appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply