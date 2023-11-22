Cardinals Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals signed CB William Hooper and WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- T Jackson Barton
- RB Corey Clement
- WR Kaden Davis
- G Hayden Howerton (Injured)
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DB Divaad Wilson
- OL Marquis Hayes
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- WR Jeff Smith (Injured)
- DT Phil Hoskins
- QB Jeff Driskel
- DT Kendal Vickers
- T Austen Pleasants
- DB Quavian White
- DT Naquan Jones
- RB Tony Jones
- WR Daniel Arias
- CB William Hooper
- WR Dan Chisena
Chisena, 26, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State back in 2020.He has spent the last three years bouncing between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad.
The Steelers signed him to a futures deal in January but he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts.
In 2022, Chisena appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.
