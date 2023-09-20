Cardinals Sign WR Jeff Smith To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals have officially signed WR Jeff Smith to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- DT Eric Banks
- T Jackson Barton
- RB Corey Clement
- WR Kaden Davis
- QB Jeff Driskel
- G Hayden Howerton (Injured)
- DB Bobby Price
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DB Divaad Wilson
- WR Daniel Arias
- OL Marquis Hayes
- S Jovante Moffatt (Injured)
- DL Ben Stille
- TE Blake Whiteheart
- DB Quavian White
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- DB Joey Blount
- DT Jacob Slade
- WR Jeff Smith
Smith, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was on and off the Jets’ practice squad before returning to New York on back-to-back restricted free agent contracts.
The Jets declined to tender Smith as a restricted free agent and he later signed on with the Giants this past March. New York waived him with an injury designation during the preseason and eventually cut him loose with a settlement.
In 2022, Smith appeared in 11 games for the Jets. He caught eight passes for 134 yards and no touchdowns.
