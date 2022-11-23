Cardinals Sign WR Pharoh Cooper & S JuJu Hughes To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed WR Pharoh Cooper and S JuJu Hughes to the practice squad.

With Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch hurting, @AZCardinals bring back WR Pharoh Cooper to the practice squad:https://t.co/B8eOmU4AX5 — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 23, 2022

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

DL Manny Jones TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) DL Antwaun Woods (Injured) S Josh Thomas OL Badara Traore NT Andrew Brown WR Javon Wims G Lachavious Simmons (Injured) DB Nate Hairston TE Maxx Williams RB Ty’Son Williams WR Andre Baccellia DT Eric Banks G Koda Martin OT Julien Davenport TE Chris Pierce WR Pharoh Cooper S JuJu Hughes

Cooper, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams out of South Carolina back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when he was waived by the Rams in 2018 and claimed by the Cardinals.

Cooper was once again cut loose the following season and claimed off waivers by the Bengals. After the Bengals waived him, Cooper caught back on with the Cardinals. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Cooper had a brief stint with the Jaguars before signing on to the Giants’ practice squad. He spent time on and off the team’s active roster before being released from the practice squad in January.

In 2021, Cooper appeared in eight games for the Giants, catching four passes for 33 total yards.