Cardinals Sign WR Pharoh Cooper & S JuJu Hughes To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed WR Pharoh Cooper and S JuJu Hughes to the practice squad. 

Arizona’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DL Manny Jones
  2. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  3. DL Antwaun Woods (Injured)
  4. S Josh Thomas
  5. OL Badara Traore
  6. NT Andrew Brown
  7. WR Javon Wims
  8. G Lachavious Simmons (Injured)
  9. DB Nate Hairston
  10. TE Maxx Williams
  11. RB Ty’Son Williams
  12. WR Andre Baccellia
  13. DT Eric Banks
  14. G Koda Martin
  15. OT Julien Davenport
  16. TE Chris Pierce
  17. WR Pharoh Cooper
  18. S JuJu Hughes

Cooper, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams out of South Carolina back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when he was waived by the Rams in 2018 and claimed by the Cardinals.

Cooper was once again cut loose the following season and claimed off waivers by the Bengals. After the Bengals waived him, Cooper caught back on with the Cardinals. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Panthers for the 2020 season. 

Cooper had a brief stint with the Jaguars before signing on to the Giants’ practice squad. He spent time on and off the team’s active roster before being released from the practice squad in January.

In 2021, Cooper appeared in eight games for the Giants, catching four passes for 33 total yards.

